A Renter Wouldn’t Let Potential New Tenants Look At Their Apartment If They Weren’t There, So They Left The Property Manager High And Dry When They Tried To Get Into Their Place Without Them

If you’ve ever had to deal with a crummy landlord before, you know that it’s a major pain in the neck.

Things don’t get fixed, they blow off your concerns, and it’s generally a huge bummer all the way around.

In today’s story, a person renting an apartment got tired of dealing with their inconsiderate landlord and they decided to fight back in a petty way.

Check out what went down!

Strong-arming me into a viewing? Fine, but you won’t get inside the apartment. “I’m renting an apartment from a company whose renting agents are somehow all unprofessional, late, and kinda slow. Had a plethora of issues with them throughout 10 months, but that’s a story for another time As I’ve told my landlord I’ll be moving out, they instructed their agents to find a new tenant for the apartment. The way it worked, the agent would email me with a proposed date and time, and I would confirm that I’ll be home at that time ( I’ve got a cat so I insisted on being present during the viewings).

This sounds pretty annoying…

The agents never had keys – I think that’s because the landlord’s office is at the other end of the city, and they can’t be bothered to drive an extra hour each time there’s a viewing to pick the keys up, and then drop them off, so they relied on me to let them in each time Apart from a couple of unannounced show-ups, followed by passive-aggressive emails about the messy property, all was well until a week ago. The agent emails me saying they’ve got a viewing on the 13th. I respond saying I’ve got work that day, and won’t be able to do 13th. She simply replies “if you won’t be able to accommodate this request, I’ll ask the landlord for a 24-hour notice of entry, which is legally enforceable”. Ok, do that. The day comes, I get a call. “We’re downstairs”.

Sorry!

“Congratulations, but I’m not home, I hope you brought keys this time” Man I wish I could see her face then. We went back and forth a bit, she tried to threaten me with legal action, to which I just replied that I don’t object to them entering, they’re unable to enter through their own negligence, and I have nothing to do with it Naturally got an email from the landlord asking me to be “more cooperative” next time, which was promptly ignored.”

Some property management companies are AWFUL when it comes to customer service.

