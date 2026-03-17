A Stepmom Was Told To Stop Making School Lunches For Her Stepdaughter, But She Refused

Some people feel the need to get upset about things that are the definition of TRIVIAL.

And, as you probably know, worrying about the small things in life is a waste of time!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s in the hot seat…for making school lunches for her stepdaughter.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTAH If I refuse to stop making my stepdaughter her school lunches? “My 28F husband 36M has a daughter Leah 16 with his ex Linda 38F. They split when Leah was about 7 and I married my husband two years ago. I used to work in an office so I had to bring food to my job but I work from home now so I still believe in all the lunchboxes and stuff. I’m only calling Leah my stepdaughter for the post but she just calls me Auntie. Well, Leah came home one day shaking and very pale so I asked her what happened to her and she told me she didn’t eat anything because she doesn’t like her school food and she doesn’t eat breakfast because school starts too early.

She had a solution!

I felt so bad for her and made her something to eat and then I asked her if she wanted me to make her a quick lunch for her to take to school and she said yes. So I prepared a quick lunch for her, a little sandwich, some fruit and some dip with veggies and some chips and a juice. She loved it and came home to hug me and told me everyone was praising her lunch. I made her a lunch every day she was with us last year. School just started again but she’s currently with her mom.

Uh oh…

Linda called my husband and told her she tolerated my ‘antics’ last year but I can stop “playing mom” now, because she doesn’t like it and Leah should just suck it up and eat what the school provides because she does have time to compete with me. Well, Leah is coming home tomorrow and I asked her if she wants me to stop the lunches and that I would apologize if I overstep, she asked me to please don’t stop and that she loves them. She said her mom is mad because she asked her mom for some ingredient to make her own lunches in her house and Linda refused I talked with my husband and we agreed on not stopping because there’s nothing wrong with what I’m doing and now he has to talk with his ex about it. I feel a little guilty now because I know Linda would cause some sort of trouble with my husband because of this but at the same time I don’t want to stop just because she doesn’t like it, so would I be wrong?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

This is a strange thing to get mad about…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.