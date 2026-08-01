She Lives in a Cul-De-Sac and Can’t Avoid Her Neighbor’s House — Every Walk Turns Into a Mandatory 30-Minute Chat

Living at the end of a cul-de-sac is supposed to mean privacy, not an inescapable audience, yet one stay-at-home mom has found herself constantly watched by a neighbor who seems to track her every move.

Her next-door neighbor claims to “work from home” but is somehow always visible and available, appearing every single time she takes her kids for a walk, regardless of the hour.

The reason became clear once she learned about a security camera positioned outside the neighbor’s house that alerts her whenever someone walks nearby, an alert system she’s used more than once to rush outside and intercept her mid-walk for conversations that routinely stretch past thirty minutes.

Even trips out of town aren’t off-limits, since the same neighbor has called to ask where she is if her car’s been missing from the driveway too long.

All she wants is the basic freedom to move through her own neighborhood without feeling perpetually monitored.

Keep reading for the full story.

Nosy neighbor I’m mostly a SAHM (I work part-time), and I’ve gotta say, my neighborhood is filled with people that don’t work (retired or just home). I feel like I constantly have eyes on me.

Lately, her neighbors have been feeling a little too close for comfort.

My next door neighbor works from home, but I genuinely never see her working. She’s always around. If I go out for a walk in the neighborhood with my kids, I always bump into her, no matter what time it is.

She soon realizes this neighbor in particular isn’t someone she wants to be associated with.

She tells me all about everybody else’s business, and I found out that she has a camera outside her house, so it notifies her when someone walks in the vicinity of it. I live in a cul-de-sac at the end, so I can’t avoid walking past her house.

No matter how hard she tries to avoid her, she always manages to be forced into conversation.

I have actually seen her watch me walk out and proceed to run out so she can catch up to me. It’s impossible to get out of these conversations with her, you’re stuck talking to her for at least half an hour. She also calls me to ask me where I am if I’m on vacation and my car hasn’t been there for a while. I just want to be able to do things without having these constant eyes on me.

Mind your own business, lady!

What did Reddit think?

Turns out a working from home culture can have some unforeseen drawbacks.

Why not be direct with this woman?

She needs to stop giving this nosy neighbor the satisfaction.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

This commenter hopes this nosy neighbor eventually tires herself out.

There’s nothing casual about installing a camera specifically to detect when someone’s walking nearby, and using that alert to physically chase someone down for conversation… well that goes beyond just basic friendly curiosity.

Wanting to walk your own street without triggering a tracked, timed interaction isn’t unreasonable. In fact, it’s something many other homeowners simply take for granted because it’s so normal.

Some neighbors offer a friendly wave. Others apparently install surveillance systems to track your every move.

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