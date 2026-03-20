A Stranger Gave A Woman On A Plane A Foot Massage After She Learned She’d Just Had Surgery

One of the most interesting parts of flying and spending time in airports is meeting people that you’d probably never encounter in your regular life…

And you never know how those interactions will turn out!

A traveler named Linzey posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the good deed she witnessed on a recent flight.

The stranger worked on the woman’s foot.

The video’s text overlay reads, “The lady next to me and I both just had surgery and thought we might have the row to ourselves. We didn’t, we had something better.”

The text continues, “Another complete stranger ended up in our row. She noticed her pain and insisted on helping. This level of care and humanity from a complete stranger in this sad world.”

Check out the video.

@linzeyisamom Spare me the barefoot on a plane BS please, I get it but the woman is in pain & shit happens. ♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) – Phoebe Bridgers

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared a story.

Another individual chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

It’s nice to know that there are still some folks who are kind to strangers out there.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.