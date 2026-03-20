March 20, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Stranger Gave A Woman On A Plane A Foot Massage After She Learned She’d Just Had Surgery

by Matthew Gilligan

woman getting a foot massage

TikTok/@linzeyisamom

One of the most interesting parts of flying and spending time in airports is meeting people that you’d probably never encounter in your regular life…

And you never know how those interactions will turn out!

A traveler named Linzey posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the good deed she witnessed on a recent flight.

woman getting a foot massage

TikTok/@linzeyisamom

The stranger worked on the woman’s foot.

The video’s text overlay reads, “The lady next to me and I both just had surgery and thought we might have the row to ourselves. We didn’t, we had something better.”

woman getting a foot massage

TikTok/@linzeyisamom

The text continues, “Another complete stranger ended up in our row. She noticed her pain and insisted on helping. This level of care and humanity from a complete stranger in this sad world.”

woman getting a foot massage

TikTok/@linzeyisamom

Check out the video.

@linzeyisamom

Spare me the barefoot on a plane BS please, I get it but the woman is in pain & shit happens.

♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) – Phoebe Bridgers

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.05.53 AM A Stranger Gave A Woman On A Plane A Foot Massage After She Learned Shed Just Had Surgery

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.06.05 AM A Stranger Gave A Woman On A Plane A Foot Massage After She Learned Shed Just Had Surgery

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.06.18 AM A Stranger Gave A Woman On A Plane A Foot Massage After She Learned Shed Just Had Surgery

It’s nice to know that there are still some folks who are kind to strangers out there.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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