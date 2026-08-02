The Kids And Their Friends Keep Riding ATVs On His Land, Yet The Neighbors Don’t See The Problem

Do the stories about bad neighbors EVER END…?

Survey say…

NO.

And it looks like they never will…

I guess some folks really do find it difficult to be considerate to others, and this story is yet another example of that unfortunate phenomenon.

Check out why this man has absolutely had it with this neighbors who have ZERO respect.

Let’s take a look!

Neighbor’s family and workers are treating our yard like a shortcut and now riding ATVs through it. “My wife and I bought our home a little over a year ago, and the situation with the neighboring property has gradually become more frustrating and concerning. The setup is unusual. The same family owns approximately six to eight houses near us and uses several of the lots for a large greenhouse and flower shop operation, even though the surrounding land is residential. Our house is located on a dead end and sits perpendicular to one of their lots, which is essentially a 1.5-acre field with a small abandoned house near the front.

This sounds pretty inconvenient…

Because of the layout, cutting through our yard gives their workers, family members, friends, and visitors a much quicker route between the end of the public street and their property. Otherwise, they would have to walk all the way around the subdivision. At first, it was mostly an occasional person walking or riding a bicycle through our yard, maybe once a week. It now happens several times a week and sometimes involves larger groups of kids walking directly up our driveway and through our front or side yard as though it is a public pathway.

What?!?!

This weekend, it escalated when they began riding ATVs and dirt bikes through our property to access the public street, leaving visible tracks in the grass. None of this happened last summer. The lot was basically empty and quiet at all times. The owner is a nice guy, but it appears that his kids, nephews, workers, or their friends have recently started using the field as a place to hang out and ride once or twice a week.

This sounds like an accident waiting to happen.

They sometimes ride ATVs and dirt bikes around the field for hours, often traveling what appears to be 30 to 40 mph directly toward our house before turning and continuing their loops. They regularly come within roughly 10 feet of what we believe is the property line. Most of the riders appear to be high school age, although some may be older than 18 and others are clearly younger. We have also seen them riding on the residential street with as many as three kids on one ATV, all without helmets. This weekend, the ATVs crossed through our actual yard to reach the street. Even when they remain on the neighboring property, their speed and proximity make us uncomfortable being outside. It would not take much for someone to lose control and crash into our yard, our house, or someone standing outside. Groups of teenagers also frequently gather near the end of the lot and the dead end. At one point, six to eight of them were sitting in or around our driveway while riding e-bikes up and down the street at what appeared to be 30 to 40 mph.

This has to stop…

They have also lit fireworks in the field approximately 40 to 50 feet from our house. There appears to be very little supervision or concern about how any of this affects the surrounding homes. One complication is that the exact property line is unclear. It appears that the previous owners may have placed part of a garden bed directly on or very close to the line. When I first met the property owner, I mentioned that I was unsure where his land ended. He simply told me, “Cut as much as you want and I’ll take care of the rest,” gave me a thumbs-up, and continued mowing. The area I mow definitely extends onto his property, but I have never minded because I have a riding mower and it keeps the area looking better. The previous owners of our house also loved this family and told us at closing that the owner would even allow us to put tents in the field for parties as long as we asked. That is what makes this difficult. I do not want to create a feud with someone who has always been friendly and generous. I also worry that if I complain, he may suddenly become strict about the property line or take issue with the portion I currently mow. At the same time, I do not think we should have to accept groups of teenagers sitting in our driveway, strangers repeatedly cutting through our yard, or kids riding ATVs and dirt bikes across our property and through the neighborhood at high speeds.

He needs to put his foot down about this situation…

My wife and I are also beginning to think about starting a family, and the situation makes me nervous about eventually having a young child outside. I cannot imagine feeling comfortable playing in the yard with a child while ATVs and dirt bikes are speeding toward the house only a short distance away. I know the obvious first step is probably a calm conversation with the owner, but I want to handle it properly without damaging what has otherwise been a good relationship. I have considered putting up a fence, but fences in my city cannot extend past the front of the house, so it would not completely prevent people from cutting through. I have also thought about putting up a no-trespassing sign, although I am not convinced a sign alone would stop a group of teenagers. I do have cameras already installed and have already started saving all of the footage of these incidents. Does anyone have advice on how to handle a situation like this?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this person spoke up.

It’s easier said than done, but this guy needs to put his foot down and stand up to these folks.

That’s the only way to deal with a bully!

Let’s hope this guy takes care of business soon.

This guy is trapped in a pretty crummy situation because of his neighbors…