“My Peace Is Gone”: Woman Ready to Sell Her House Just to Escape Toxic Neighbor’s Antics

Well, what do you know…?

It’s yet another story about someone’s neighbor who believes they control the parking situation for everyone in sight!

What is it with these folks?

Well, clearly, they have too much time on their hands!

Check out what this woman had to say about a neighbor who needs to stay in his own lane and mind his own business.

Let’s take a look.

Neighbor purposely hanging bumper of car into my driveway. “My neighbor can’t stand women and he doesn’t like me. I bought my house 8 months ago with my husband and he has been a nightmare neighbor since day one. He manipulates and lies. He’s encroached. He lies to my neighbor on the right about me. I’ve asked him to fix drainage issues he’s caused before with his janky hardscaping that altered the original lay of the land making it flat and all drain on my side.

This guy has some serious issues…

None of our convos are productive because he doesn’t listen to or respect women. He called the cops and said someone broke into their house and that the only enemy he has is me so they suspected me. The cops called this nonsense because he has cameras everywhere yet had no footage. This guy has problems. He’s asked me to tell my husband to come outside as if he intended to fight him to which my husband stood his ground and told him to leave us alone and stop bothering us. Cops have been called in the past by my other neighbors I get along with that live on his left side and have issues with him as well.

He’s harassing other people, too…

Our neighbors across the street also have had parking issues with him and told him not to park near their garage. Another neighbor said he stares at her daily when she’s walking into her house and she feels harassed. So he obviously has multiple neighbors that dislike him because of his odd and selfish behaviors. Early today I walked around to look at his daughter’s car because she always parks it at the apron of my driveway making it difficult for me to get out. Mind you, only 3 people live there. Him, his wife and daughter.

Ugh…

But they have 5 vehicles . They also have a 2 car garage and a 3 car driveway yet they only park 1 vehicle in the garage and 3 in the driveway so the daughter parks by my driveway carelessly daily. Anyway he has a Ring camera facing my side and he must have seen me observing how I was going to get out without clipping her and I guess he didn’t like that so he parked his other car with the front bumper sticking out into my driveway tonight. Mind you it’s about the principal. He has enough space to back up nearer to his driveway but he is doing this purposely. I can easily either park my car into that spot when he moves it again, start placing my trash bins there or call the non emergency line so they can ticket him but I feel like all of these would just escalate his retaliation against me. He might start parking in front of my house on the other side of my driveway. I already have an ongoing HOA dispute with him regarding his fence being on my gate by 2 inches (again it’s the principle because I’m trying to extend my fence from my gate and I can’t use my own post because he built his fence on my post that he didn’t get permission to build on).

It sounds like this jerk has a lot of time on his hands…

Oh yeah, he lied about that too and photoshopped the survey and sent to the HOA saying he bought the house that way. He made several modifications to his home without HOA permission including extending his driveway to 3 cars which needed a permit from the county. That driveway is causing drainage issues to his neighbor on the left because it’s impeding the flow of water. Whenever I go outside to garden or water my plants, he comes out like 60 seconds later to water his lawn and grass too. When I hired a landscaper to design my lawn and separate it with stone from my neighbors, he started landscaping the front of his house too and the front of my neighbor to the rights house. I mean I could go on and on about all his odd behaviors. He’s just unreasonable, so is my only remedy to move?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

And this individual weighed in.

Boy, is this annoying, or what?

As if people don’t have enough things to worry about in their daily lives…

Give it a rest!

Nobody deserves to have to deal with a neighbor like this…