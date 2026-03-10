A Student Got Inheritance Money From His Grandmother, And His Family Is Jealous And Wants Some Of It

People tend to come out of the woodwork when a family member passes away and leaves inheritance money to some folks…and not others.

AITA for thinking it’s fair I got most of the inheritance? “I (24m) am from a working class family in the UK where we’ve always earned enough not to be worried about money but don’t earn enough to have much money to spare. As many UK students will know, this falls into the “working class poverty gap” for student loans where your family earns enough that your student loan is very low but your family don’t actually have the spare income to pay for you to go to university.

I managed to get my undergraduate degree in medical science through money I’d saved from working several jobs for a year and from working through university as well as relying on what little support my mother could afford whilst getting no support from my deadbeat father, who thinks it was selfish of me to want a degree (he has one). My sister and my cousins also thought it was selfish of me to want to go to the university I did. I got into a Russel Group University into a competitive course through resitting exams and studying hard whilst working.

None of them got anywhere near the entry requirements in any of their exams because at their own admission, they didn’t like school and didn’t want to study. I also disliked school and didn’t want to study but I wanted more for myself. This causes me a lot of guilt still. Anyway, my dream was always to become a doctor and I’ve gotten to the final stage of entry twice without success. Regardless, financially it isn’t an option for me so I let it go and work a grad job.

Recently, my grandmother has informed me she has a large amount of money saved and has actually been largely living off of my late grandfather’s pensions for years (he passed away suddenly of an heart attack). She has offered to give me the lion’s share of this money if I will reapply and get in to study medicine. She would have enough to live off after that and her health isn’t great and so sadly she doesn’t look like she has much longer left anyway. Her logic is that my sister and my 3 cousins already have jobs and houses as well as two of them having degrees from a local university and so they don’t need a large amount of money where it could be used to help me.

They disagree and see it as favouritism and say they could use that money as a university fund for their children or renovating their houses. I’ve been called a leech and my sister went as far as to accuse me of coercing a sick old lady into signing money away to me. I haven’t accepted yet and I haven’t told my family this but I do think I need the money more. AITA?”

