A Union Truck Driver Screwed Over Two Workers, So They Put In A Few Hours Of Overtime To Show Their Bosses They Didn’t Need To Keep The Driver Around Anymore

There can sometimes be major conflict between union workers and non-union folks at worksites, no doubt about it.

In this story, a worker talked about how they and a fellow employee decided to take action after a union truck driver treated them badly.

Read on and get all the details below.

Petty sabotage at warehouse job. “Close to 25 years ago I was working my way through school at a lame warehouse job. A driver and one of my colleagues got into it because the truck my friend loaded had a couple pallets out of order. This happens when later orders come in and we can to cram an additional pallet to the back of the truck. Instead of delivering it, the union driver came back to the warehouse, had a tantrum and set us all back about an hour or more of mandatory overtime.

What a jerk!

Driver was vested and could simply leave at the end of his 8 hour shift. So he didn’t do his job, had a tantrum and screwed over like 20 coworkers. The next truck my friend loaded for him might not have even been in pallets. It was like a hurricane filled the truck. Stupid, but he was mad and making a point. The driver got to destination, opened truck door and called, filed a complaint and walked off the job, leaving the truck at the delivery location fully loaded. Management wasn’t present since it was the middle of try night, and my friend was still mad. I told him I’d take care of it with him.

It was time to get busy.

That evening after all the OTHER work was completed, we clocked out 15 minutes early. Then we drove to warehouse off the clock, worked like 3 hours fixing everything and took pictures. Then we filed a complaint about the driver. When management compared the complaints (us vs driver), we could show we did our job and his and clicked our 3 hours early while he worked 2/3rd of a shift and had a tantrum about what was obviously a minor inconvenience. Friend and I got $2.00 hour raise and minor promotion and driver was written up.”

Take a look at how folks reacted on Reddit.

This individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user was impressed.

Sometimes, it’s worth it to go the extra mile at work to prove a big point.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.