A Walmart Worker Wasn’t Paid For The Overtime Hours They Worked, So They Never Spent Another Cent There Ever Again

One of the good things about living in a capitalist society is that people get to spend their money however and wherever they want to.

And if someone doesn’t care for the business practices of a certain company, they never have to spend a cent there again.

Check out why this former Walmart worker decided they wouldn’t support the company.

Get started now!

Boycott for life. “In 1998, I graduated from high school. My summer job, working a youth program for the city I grew up in, ended in August. Because my college didn’t start until October, I worked at WalMart for the month in between. The first day, I worked 8 hours as a cashier and then was told that we had to return items to the shelves. It took roughly 30 minutes.

Extra money!

I was excited as I understood the time and a half nature of overtime. Because of the delay in getting checks, I didn’t realize until almost the end that they were wiping my hours to 40 exactly per week. I was angry.

That’s not cool at all.

I realize now that I lost probably 20 hours at roughly $8.25 or $325. In the 23-ish years since then, I’ve refused to spend a dollar at WalMart. I’m somewhat frugal, and would have surely spent a lot there. Also, once I know I’m terminally ill, I plan on accidentally bumping into something really expensive there.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user has been there.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Let’s just say that this former Walmart worker took this pretty personally…

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.