A Woman Doesn’t Like Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend, And She Does Her Best To Avoid Hanging Out With Him

A lot of us have had friends with significant others who aren’t people we’re necessarily fond of.

And that can definitely cause some tension in our friendships!

In today’s story, a woman got real about how she’s not a fan of her friend’s boyfriend and, frankly, she doesn’t want to spend time with him.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not wanting to hang out with my friend’s boyfriend? “I (25F) recently had a conversation with my best friend of 15 years Lily (22F) about not wanting to hang out with her boyfriend Mike (20M). Lily has known Mike for about a year, they’ve been official for 5 months. At first I liked him. She had just left a 3 year relationship and seemed happy.

But not so much anymore…

Over time my opinion changed. He flaked on plans with her, refused to introduce her to his friends despite meeting all of us, and made flirty comments on other girls’ social media. Around the time they were discussing becoming official, he said he would sleep with one of his female friends. They had both admitted they wanted something more than casual, just not a label yet, so I thought that was weird but kept my opinions to myself.

Yikes…

Once official, issues started immediately. Within days she was crying because he skipped a date. In December they went on a trip and she discovered he had been cheating on her with the same female friend since the start of the relationship. He also admitted he had feelings for that girl, which is why Lily never met his friend group. He “didn’t want the other girl to know about her.” Lily decided to work it out. After she found out about the cheating he told her he had planned to say he loved her on the trip, but “it’s probably not the right time now.” Months later he still hasn’t said it. At my brother’s New Year’s party, which Mike ended up attending, Lily got upset about the cheating again.

She let him have it.

With her permission, I told him exactly what I thought. I said he was a terrible boyfriend and that Lily was clearly hurt. He cried and said he didn’t deserve her. Since then I do not want to spend time with him. Our mutual friends don’t like him either, though they don’t know about the cheating. They have their own issues with how he treats Lily. Recently Lily said she feels left out because she feels like she can’t invite him to group plans. When we were planning the cinema, she asked if he could come. I said I wasn’t comfortable with that. She replied “it’s stupid, I shouldn’t have asked” and deleted the message.

She wants to spend as little time as possible with this guy.

I told her she is always invited, but I don’t want to hang out with someone I’m not on friendly terms with. I won’t be rude to him, and I’ve even helped him pick gifts for her, but I don’t want to pretend we’re friendly. She says he’s important to her and she doesn’t want to feel like she’s choosing between us. For clarity, if Lily makes plans and invites him, we will still attend. We are not excluding her. We just don’t include him as a default plus one. AITA for not wanting him included in group plans?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this reader spoke up.

Well, you can’t like everyone, right?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.