A Woman’s Former Friend Wants To Make Amends And Be Friends Again, But She’s Not Interested

We’ve all had people in our lives who wear out their welcome and we get so fed up with them that we decide to cut them out of our lives.

Yes, it’s hard, but sometimes it needs to be done.

In this story, a young woman talked about why she isn’t giving her former best friend a second chance.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for not giving my ex best friend a second chance? “I 19F (at the time) shared an apartment with two of my close friends. Let’s call them H and J. H 19F (at the time) and J 19M (at the time) started being roommates fresh out of high school. They invited me to join in since their apartment was close to the university I was going to attend. Everything was calm until our friend M broke up with her boyfriend. M 20F (at the time) asked if she could crash on our couch until she could find a new apartment. We said yes since she was a close friend.

Hmmm…

She ended up not looking for an apartment for the first 4 months and saying she was pretty comfortable here for now. H told her she needed to find an apartment since we couldn’t keep letting her crash here forever. M started searching for apartments in the area but for four people. She said she wanted us all to move in together since we where already so comfortable with living together. Now the thing is, I didn’t want to move out of our apartment. I was really comfortable there and moving after just settling in.

This was getting to be a bit much…

Another reason is because M would vent to me every other day. She would talk about her break and and her mental health to me all the time and it gave me no time to study or work on assignments. We ended up helping her find a nice one bedroom, one bathroom apartment down the street and said we could help her move in. Now a few days before she was supposed to leave to her new apartment, I got a message from a mutual friend calling me a horrible person. When I messaged back and asked what they meant, they said that M told them all about how H, J, and I where extremely rude to her while she was staying here. I ended up asking M about it and she called me a liar. I said she didn’t need to get so defensive since all I asked is if we made her felt unwelcome. She ended up getting mad and started yelling at me, telling me that all I did was try and push her out of the apartment to fast and that she was still recovering. She ended up packing her bags and leaving that night after she said she didn’t want anything to do with us ever again. I felt really bad since I didn’t mean to make her upset and was just trying to get her back on her feet. A few months later I ended up running into her at a grocery store and she ignored me. Later that week she ended up messaging J and asking if she could come over and apologize.

She’s over this whole situation.

J asked me what my opinion on this was and I said no, since she said she didn’t want anything to do with us again and she should stick to her words. She ended up telling mutual friends that I manipulated J and H into thinking she was the bad guy. I’m getting messages either asking me my side of the story or just calling me a horrible person. AITA or is she pushing this whole situation to far?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Sometimes, you just gotta cut people loose…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.