A Customer Told a Bank Employee to Close His Account in a Fit of Rage — She Took Him at His Word and Did It

Ask and you shall receive…

Customer service jobs can be tough, but one of the most enjoyable aspects is when a customer freaks out and tells you to do something outrageous just to prove a point…

And then you go ahead and do it!

Oh, it’s glorious!

A bank employee explained why he decided to close a customer’s account…after the guy demanded it in a fit of rage.

Check out what happened!

Close your bank account? Yes sir! “This happened a few years ago, but I love telling this story. I work at a local credit union (similar to a bank) in back office support. Most of my direct member (customer) contact is through the online chat and message systems. I have never worked in a branch. So one day, I get a message from this dude demanding to know where his new debit card is. Not asking. Demanding. I check and let him know that it was mailed about 2 weeks ago, and he should have it by now, but I would be happy to mail him a new one, or he could come into a branch and we could print him a new one on the spot. He asks to have one mailed, I verify his address (he was less than a 10 minute walk from one of our branches, and MAYBE a 5 minute drive, but whatever, you wanna wait for the mail, be my guest), and mail him a new card, thinking that was the end of it. Nope.

This was about to get ugly…

A week later, he messages back enraged that he has not gotten his card yet. I let him know it take about 5-10 business days, they are sent regular mail, we have no tracking on them, etc. and he is welcome to come into a branch to get one printed right now if he would like. He was not a fan of that. Tells me that I PERSONALLY have cause him to get fees (looks at the fees, they have nothing to do with the card, they are all online gambling sites linked directly to his account and routing number) and that I need to refund all $200+ fees. This would be in addition to the $100+ we have already refunded for the year. Here is the thing, if you ask me nicely, I will probably move Heaven and Earth to get fees refunded, even if we have already refunded the max limit for you that year. We are all human, I get it, and I do feel that some fees charged are stupid and morally objectionable.

He wasn’t gonna play this game!

If you DEMAND I refund you fees? The odds of those getting refunded just dropped by like, 99%. So I tell him that I will not be refunding his fees, and he cusses me out (always makes me laugh when I get cussed at over chat and messages because someone took the time to type that out and capitalize it) and tells me to just close his account if I refuse to help him. So there are a few things that we need to send a request to close an account. The account needs to be positive (his was, but barely), have no loans on it (including credit cards), not have a balance of over a certain amount (no danger there), and we need their address verified (which he had done when I sent him a new card).

Sure, if that’s what you want!

So I say ‘I am sorry to see you go, but I understand that you need to do what is best for you financially’ and I send the request to close his account and then I wait. A week or so later, I get a call from a teller at a branch. They have this ‘gentleman’ in front of them OUTRAGED that his account was closed and asking what happened. I let the teller know that he sent a profane request to close the account, so I sent the request to our back office to be processed.

This guy was unhinged…

She relays this, and he starting calling me a liar, telling the teller that he NEVER cussed at me and he for SURE never asked to close the account. Not sure if he thought that we just delete messages and have no records? Anyway, I take screenshots of our messages, and send them over to the teller and listen as she shows him them on her computer, I can hear her trying not to laugh as he goes ‘Oh…. well… Yes….’ and she thanks me and ends the call. Later, she messaged me telling me that he apologized for cussing and we reopened his accounts and that she has NEVER had to stifle laughter that hard before.”

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a researcher who complained about being excluded from a trip only to watch the university cancel the whole thing.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, this customer sure had it coming!

Remember folks, keep your cool when things don’t go your way…

It’ll save you a lot of grief!

This is a perfect example of why it’s a good idea to be nice to customer service workers…