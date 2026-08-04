She Called Out A Stranger For Touching Resort Fish—Her Husband Thought She Went Too Far

Isn’t it amazing how some people don’t know how to behave in public?

Sure, if it’s a kid, that’s one thing, but for an adult to be a complete moron?

That’s pretty annoying!

And, if you’ve been out in public lately, it’s not that rare…

In today’s story, a woman asked readers if they think she did anything wrong by asking someone, an adult, to behave in public.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for telling a stranger at a resort not to touch the koi fish? “My husband and I are currently staying at a resort that has several koi ponds. While walking past one, I saw a guy lying on his stomach, reaching into the shallow water to get closer to the fish. He looked at the person he was with and asked, “Should I touch the fish?” while already actively putting his hand in.

What an idiot!

As I walked by, I firmly said, “No, don’t touch the fish.” He seemed embarrassed and immediately stood up. I’m not sorry I said it—touching koi can actually harm their protective slime coat, and I really hope he thinks twice before doing it again.

Oh, lighten up!

However, my husband seemed a little shocked by how directly I confronted a total stranger, which made me second-guess how I handled it. It genuinely made me mad in the moment, but now I’d like a reality check. AITA?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

This guy was totally out of line!

Grow up, dude…

I tell ya, some people just don’t know how to behave in public.

It sounds like she needed to put this guy in his place!