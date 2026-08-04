“Zero Peace at Home”: Resident Details Years of Feuding With Unhinged Next-Door Neighbors

Some people just have no luck…

Especially when it comes to neighbors!

And losing the neighbor lottery can lead to all kinds of complications in life!

If you’ve been there, you know that I’m not telling any lies!

A man went on the record and talked about how his neighbors are totally out of line.

Get all the details below and think about how you’d deal with this situation.

Eventful weekend events with Karen & flying monkeys. “Saturday morning I hear mowers at the Karen compound and start wondering what they could be up to because they are never early risers over there. I check and I see the little jerk driving it around on my side of the road. Pull up the camera on driveway and see him blasting rocks all over my signs, shooting them into the neighbors yard, then he peppers the marigolds. All of this over a 15 minute period. Not just one trip through So I went to the road and stood them up were they were flapping a bit and removed one.

What kind of people is he living next to…?

SUNDAY- They get wild shooting rifles on their hilltop property. This is a 7 acre dot in the middle of all the houses and land. The bullets weren’t staying on their property and one of the neighbors called the cops. Old man up the street was on the road and quote “made him real uneasy” Cops tell them to knock it off. No damage was found and they stopped. Sunday night- They “mom & both kids” come move their SOME PEOPLE NEED GOD. THEY HAVE DEMONS sign in front of my driveway, made a new sign “painted fabric” that said PEAK-A-BOO I SEE YOU STALKER, and had to add their metal American flag left over from July 4. The youngest kid was trying to warn them about the camera on the tree… Was super funny.

These people are nuts!

This new signage apparently also came with a grand reveal fireworks show free of charge… on the street in front of the signs.. they lit them all and ran. They are some real characters over there. Scared the hell out of the neighbor’s dog next door. Monday morning- I take the dog out to potty and I remove my “sign off” sign and put up the one showing them spitting with a sarcastic saying on it. No names and doesn’t clearly show them because I purposely made it grainy so it’s less personal. Monday lunch- The jerk rides out on the mower… Grabs their we-be-victims signs and the flag and books it back home! I pulled down the exposing sign today. Very short lived cause I just wanted them to be aware there is a camera there and that they aren’t innocent “Who’s stalking who? Who needs god and has demons? Thats their usual go to… VICTIM PLAYING, VICTIM BLAMING, PROJECTION. It’s the quietest it’s been since they are on vacation right now. I’m not excited about it though. She never knows when to quit, that’s her problem. Whether at the buffet or in an argument she just can’t stop coming back for more. What are y’all’s thoughts? Is the silence from losing their victimhood defenses temporarily? Could they possibly be quiet for a while and not be plotting with Dr Evil over there?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

Well, this escalated quickly…

And it’s clear that these folks are N-U-T-S.

What a bunch of creeps!

It’s no fun living next to a bunch of crazy people!