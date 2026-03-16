An Employee Covered For Other Workers And Put In Overtime Hours During The Holidays, But Refused To Work Extra After Things Slowed Down In The New Year

Working overtime during the holidays is expected in some professions, but once the holidays are in the rearview mirror, those folks need a break!

In today’s story, a worker talked about what they did when they were expected to work extra hours after the calendar flipped to a new year…and they weren’t having it.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

I was asked if I could do overtime this week to cover because we’re short staffed. I said no, so my boss had a tantrum! “There are supposed to be 4 of us at work but in the month leading up to Christmas, but I was covering for people every single day because they all decided to either call in “sick” or just never show up. There were multiple days in a row where I was doing the jobs of 3 people. My mindset was okay, Xmas is coming up I need the cash and no one else is volunteering. No biggie. Xmas has been and gone and we’re down to 2 people so my supervisor asked if I want some extra hours this week.

No way!

I said no. I went to work as usual, did my shift and was about to leave when he said “are you really not staying to help?” I was polite and told him that already said I wouldn’t be doing extra this week and needed to get home.

This guy doesn’t sound like a very good boss.

His reply was “what’s so important at home that you can’t stay? Followed by” I suppose I’ll have to stay late then.” He’s going to have a shock when I walk out on Friday because I’ve been offered a better paying job elsewhere.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user spoke the truth.

There’s only so much work you can put in before you get burned out.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.