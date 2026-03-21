An Illusionist Caused A Huge Mess When He Tried To Make A Smoothie

If you’re not following illusionist Zach King on TikTok, do yourself a favor and correct that today…

Because he posts all kinds of mind-bending videos for folks to enjoy.

In this viral video, King showed folks what happened after he attempted to make a smoothie and things went south in a hurry.

King started a blender while making a purple smoothie…

Suddenly, the liquid erupted from the blender…

And then the blender got HUGE!

King jumped over the kitchen counter and got soaked with the purple goop spilling from the giant blender.

The purple liquid kept splashing on King.

He yelled toward his laptop, “Comet, clear my schedule and order me some cleaning supplies.”

And the little man on his computer screen did just that for him!

The man threw King the cleaning supplies from the computer and then it was time for him to take care of that big mess!

Check out the video.

@zachking Comet makes a great sous chef 👨‍🍳 ☄️ Meet @Perplexity new AI browser, Comet. Your personal assistant that clicks, types, and navigates the internet so you can get more done. #CometPartner ♬ original sound – Zach King

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Zach King’s illusions are totally awesome!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!