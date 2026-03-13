Apartment Resident Opened Her Home For A Month To Friend Having Hard Time, But Is Annoyed They Never Help Out And Treat Her Like A Landlady

They say you should never lend a friend money. The person in this story may also say you should never let a friend crash at your place either.

AITA for asking my friend (staying with me rent free) to leave? I have a small apartment to myself. My friend 30M (absolutely nothing romantic to this FYI) posted on their story asking if anyone would let them stay for the month so they could look for a job and housing. I invited them to stay ,but when I offered, I said it would be great if you could help me with some home improvement tasks (easy things like helping me move a heavy dresser from the living room to my room – it’s a one bedroom apartment).

They enthusiastically said of course they would be so happy to help and thank you for the support. They started staying here and didn’t show any interest in helping me around the apartment. The first week I had to ask them to take the trash out and I had to ask if they could take the trash out every time after that. They cleaned up after themselves but didn’t put any effort in beyond that. I asked for help on some things but they never took the initiative to ask me or just clean up themselves beyond their own things. This started to feel bad because it felt like they had no interest in my me or my apartment beyond the use they got out of it.

They also kind of put out an air of disinterest whenever I shared about how my day was or what was up with me.

It just all started feeling weird for me, like I was just a boarding house for them and not a friend that they cared about. When I brought up how I was starting to feel stressed about sharing my space they kind of made me explain as much as possible but then didn’t give me an out (they have other places to stay nearby, mine is just the most convenient). I told them I was feeling too stressed with the situation and they didn’t say something like “I understand. Thank you for the past few weeks.”

Instead they said, “I also don’t think this is working out, we can be friends but aren’t meant to be roommates.” I felt so weird about this because we weren’t roommates. They were a guest in my apartment. The way this friend talks to me and approached these convos makes me feel crazy for expecting them to contribute more. Am I selfish? I’m so confused please help.

