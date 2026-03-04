Call Center Employee Called Off During A Canadian Blizzard, Even Though His Boss Was Mad, But When He Heard That His Coworkers Got Snowed In At Work, He Thought It Was All Worth It

Inclement weather is always a valid reason to call off work, but apparently, some employers don’t agree.

So, what would you do if you lived in Canada where it was snowing pretty heavily, but you needed to go to work? Would you go anyway and deal with whatever happens? Or would you just call off in case there’s too much snow to make it back home?

In the following story, one man opts for the latter, even though his boss is not happy. Here’s what happened.

How dare you call off during a huge blizzard! In March of 2008, I was working my first Call center job and, of course, it sucked. Well, one particular Wednesday, my town got close to THREE FEET of snow. Now this was Canada, so we can handle snow, but that much that fast will make trouble for anyone.

Not knowing how bad it would get, he called off.

My car wasn’t working, so my girlfriend would have had to take me to work. The roads were already getting bad, and while she was confident enough that she could drop me off without a problem, she was worried about having to pick me up hours later with who knows how much more snow on the ground. Not wanting to risk either of our lives, I called my team manager, told him I wasn’t coming in, and he started to GIVE ME CRAP ABOUT IT (“It’s not that bad.” “A bunch of other people made it in.”) 🙄

Luckily, he stayed home anyway.

Dude. This is not a negotiation. I’m telling you I WON’T be there today. End of discussion. So I stayed home…and most of the people on my shift who did go to work ended up unable to drive home because their cars were buried under snow in the (not yet plowed) parking lot. Can you imagine how happy I was to quit that place three weeks later?

Wow! That was such a good decision!

He made the right choice! Few jobs are actually worth risking your safety for.

