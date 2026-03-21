Some customers have very “unreasonable” reasoning.

In this story, a call center employee handled a call from an irate customer.

The issue was simple to fix, and she tried to help him resolve it.

But the caller refused to listen and complained about a totally different concern.

Let’s take a closer look!

Why doesn’t anyone speak American!! Our call centre is based in Ireland, and we deal with mostly American and UK callers. About a year ago, when I was still taking calls, this guy rang up. I opened his account and can see about 15 notes. Basically saying that this guy would call up and hang up after a few minutes out of frustration.

This call center employee tried to explain how to resolve the customer’s issue.

So he tells me the issue which is a simple fix, and I start to explain what he can do to resolve it. He stops me and starts getting angry. Him: “I am so freakin’ sick of dealing with you, folks.” Me: “Sir, I am unsure what the problem is. Please refrain from swearing or I will have to disconnect the call.”

The customer continued berating her.

Him: “Why don’t any of you speak American? I’m sick of dealing with foreigners.” Me: “Sir, our customer support is based in Ireland. I speak the same language as you. I would be happy to help resolve this. It will only take a few moments.” Him: “Nah, screw it. I’m just gonna delete my account. Bye!”

She let her manager listen to the call, and the manager laughed.

I had a Quality Manager listen to the call. She started laughing. She now plays it to new hires as a joke in training.

Let’s read other people’s responses to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A New Yorker speaks their mind.

Lol. What this person did was hilarious.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Their accents aren’t too hard to understand, says this person.

For some people, American English and UK English are completely different.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.