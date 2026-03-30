Drunk Customer Refuses To Move From His Seat At The Pub, But The Landlord Fixes A Pipe Above The Customer’s Head Anyway

Imagine being in a bar or a restaurant, and an employee tells you that there’s an issue with a pipe that’s above your head. They need to fix the pipe right now. Would you insist on staying where you were, or would you be willing to move?

In this story, some customers at a pub were in that situation, and everyone was willing to move except for one person.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Move out of my seat Happened about half an hour ago place is craft beer pub in England In a pub and we’re sitting on a long leather covered bench, holds at least 8 people, so we’re all sipping our drinks. I like Grumpy John’s cider, fron a local orchard.

One guy refused to move.

So the landlord goes oh sorry I have an issue with the pipes over your head could you move, please? Of course, except Annoying Guy….no I’ve paid for my beer I can sit here Seriously the whole pub just stopped and shook their head…so I’m nearest to the Annoying Guy….ok mate do you want to swap seats? YES! Really loudly, several of us old people held our ears….so I moved

He found the situation really funny.

Landlord: “are you ok there Annoying Guy?” of course he was he paid for his drink he’s going to drink it where he wants Landlord did what he needed to do, it wasn’t even a drip it was a proper tap on full on to his head! I was laughing really hard, fair play to him he sat under it for a few minutes. I apologize I’m still drunk.

The landlord warned the customers that he needed to fix a pipe. As you might expect, fixing a pipe could cause it to leak a bit. Any rational person would move.

That was a funny story.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person doesn’t understand the story.

This person explains what happened.

Another person thinks the landlord did the right thing.

This person comments about drinking cider.

He really should’ve moved!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.