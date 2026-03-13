Easygoing Diner Preferred To Round Up And Keep Things Simple, But A Points-Obsessed Friend Turned Every Meal Into A Penny-Pinching Session

Money has a funny way of testing friendships, especially when the bill hits the table.

So when one laid-back diner kept going out with a friend obsessed with maximizing credit card points and calculating every cent, the tension started to outweigh everything else.

AITA for insisting on paying separately because I feel like my friend is trying to get over? So when I go out with a certain friend, I prefer to pay separately and avoid splitting the check if at all possible. I feel like my friend usually wants to do one check to get credit card points, which I’m normally okay with, but they’re excessive about it. Also, when we split the check, it’s excessive.

They’ll try to calculate things down to the penny, including the tax and tip. I’m pretty laid back when I go out with most people because usually my mental math is pretty close. I might be a little off (± $5 at most for big checks), so it’s water under the bridge for everyone else.

Anyway, I feel like with this person it’s annoying because you’re getting your points already, so you’re making money essentially. I’m helping you keep your status, and if it’s close enough, then it doesn’t matter. We’ve gone out enough, and I round up, so if I’m a little under once or twice, then it balances out over time.

It’s almost getting to the point where I kind of don’t want to go out with them anymore because something that shouldn’t be a big deal is kind of a big deal. I could have the conversation with them, but I’d rather just split the bill upfront if I can to mitigate any potential issues. AITA?

