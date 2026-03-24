Employee Asked Parents To Seat Their Toddler Properly In The Shopping Cart, But They Ignored Her Warnings And Let Their Child Stand

Store policies are there for safety, especially when children are involved.

The following story involves a woman who politely asked a couple to have their toddler sit in the seat of the shopping cart instead of standing.

Both the mother and father ignored her warnings.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I’ve warned you about kids standing in the cart I CMOA, have fun shopping. A couple and their toddler came into the store tonight. I asked them politely to have the kid sit in the cart seat as it’s policy and for safety. I get this look from the mother like I just asked her to gargle gasoline. She says, “Where does it say that?!”

This woman started losing her patience on the kid’s mother.

I immediately lost any respect I had for her parenting and cognitive capability. Keeping my polite voice on, I say, “It’s company policy, and it’s written on the seat in the cart.” The woman picks up her purse/backpack, glares at the seat, gives me an exasperated sigh, and stalks off. Her toddler is still standing in the cart, rocking it.

She decided to tell the dad instead.

I gave it one last attempt by talking to the husband. I said I had seen young kids get concussed, which I have, that weren’t sitting or secured. Unfortunately, he didn’t even make eye contact. He just nodded. I hope the kid doesn’t get hurt. At this point, I’ve done what I can do. Great parents.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This is so sad!

It absolutely infuriates me, says this person.

Here’s a similar thought from this user.

This person shares a similar experience.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some parenting lessons apparently come with a “watch your toddler” disclaimer.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.