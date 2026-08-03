Family Conflict: Woman Criticized For Getting A Dog Because Of Her Mom’s Allergy

Imagine giving someone a hard time about getting a dog…

And, on top of that, imagine giving them a hard time if that dog wasn’t even going to set foot in your house.

That’s odd, right?

You better believe it is!

But, if you’ve spent any time at all around your fellow human beings, you know that a lot of them aren’t playing with a full deck.

In today’s story, a woman explained why some of her family members are giving her some grief for getting a dog because her mom happens to be allergic to them.

But the story doesn’t end there…

Check out what’s going on!

AITA that I am getting a dog that my mum is allergic to? “I live in a city far away from them, I do not live at home, but I do come home for one weekend a month. So here’s what happened: I am a huge dog person. Since I was young, I’ve always known I want a large dog breed as soon as possible as long as it’s fair to the dog and I can properly take care of him. I recently got a promotion that has increased my salary substantially.

It was GO time!

So, I knew I could now finally get a dog of my choice that suits my lifestyle. I live with my longterm partner in a city. My family lives about an hour away in the countryside. My family are very close, and I do go home every month and usually stay for one weekend. My partner doesn’t come with me on these visits.

Some people have to ruin everything…

So, now I have announced that I am picking up my puppy in 2 weeks- I have received a wrath like no other from from most of my family. The main reason seems to be that they think I do not care about their allergies and that I’m putting their health at risk. The main reason I feel like thats utter nonsense is because I have said so many times my partner will stay with the dog while I go to see them – I am not planning on just turning up with the dog. They still keep going on about how I’m not prioritizing them. Not that I’m invalidating their allergies, but it’s also not the type of allergy that they have an EpiPen for. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

And another reader weighed in.

Well, it seems like there’s a pretty easy solution to this whole thing…

Just don’t bring the dog to your mom’s house!

It’s as easy as that!

Her family is being pretty crazy about this whole thing…