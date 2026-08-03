Bank Forced Customer To Make Payments At The ATM—So He Found A Way To Profit From The Delay

Hey, if your own bank is gonna make your life more complicated than it needs to be in regard to your finances, you might as well turn things around on them and try to make it a few bucks out of it, right?

You can say that again!

That’s easier said than done for most of us, but the guy who wrote this story found a clever way to make a few bucks after his bank changed up their policies and got on his nerves.

Check out what happened!

Bank forces me to use their ATM. Ok, sir. “This a new thing (started this week), very unexpected and so much better than what I thought it would be. So, in these days in my country most payment for products and services are regularly paid at bank branches with a reference code that is linked to the business account and automatically identifies who is paying.

Remember those days…?

Before Covid, people would carry cash, go to the business and pay their product/service there. But having forced to do it online, by email or WhatsApp due to Covid, they started issuing payment instructions to pay at the bank or online. But people being people, they like to use cash and are not very fond of using their electronic bank to make all this payments and generally don’t trust the company’s website to pay, due to a high number of card details being stolen and most websites not being very user friendly.

This doesn’t sound very efficient.

So, people now will line up in the bank to make this payments, making huge lines of old and new costumers, and making the old customers complain about it. Now on to the problem.

Hmmm…

A couple of weeks ago they issued a directive, saying that starting October 15, no more services payments will be accepted in the branch, but only thru the ATMs that take money. Use that or use the company issuing the payment instructions’ website. Or take your money elsewhere. That for me, was a huge problem.

How was this gonna work…?

I receive from 3 to 10 payments of different companies every day (Im a middle men in my business), and people like to come to me to hire the company’s service and pay me for it, as I am authorized to do. Me being a good customer of this bank, with my account, credit card, house mortgage with them was an issue. Taking my money elsewhere was no easy task. Cue malicious compliance… I talked to my accountant and asked if I could deposit this cash into my own account and pay it with my own credit card without getting into trouble with the IRS…. surprise, surprise, as I have such authorization as middle men to receive the company’s money, as long as I spend exactly what I enter in the account, that’s fine.

Hey, whatever works!

So now, I go to the bank, deposit into my account and pay with my credit card… ahh and yes, now I get 0.7% in cash back for all payments done with my credit card… so now, I make an extra hundred every month… on them.”

Let’s see how viewers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

And this person spoke up.

That was pretty clever, huh?

I sure thought so!

This guy needs to teach a class or something…

You don’t hear too many stories about a customer pulling one over on a bank…