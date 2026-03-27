Employee Got Fed Up With Manager’s Read Receipts And Micromanaging Habits, So She Decided To Open All 100 Of Emails At The Same Time

Micromanagement can test anyone’s patience.

In this story, an employee had a manager who sent countless emails daily.

Her manager also demanded a read receipt for every single one.

Instead of confronting him directly, she came up with a quiet plan to fight back.

Check out the full details below…

Boss who insisted on email read receipts A few years back, I had a manager who insisted on micromanaging his supervisors. He sent numerous emails every day and insisted on a read receipt for each one. This was back in the days when BlackBerry phones were the norm.

This employee saved his boss’s emails before opening them all at the same time.

I knew he got a message through with the read receipt. I also figured out that I could read the emails without opening them. I used to save up 100 or so emails from him. I would wait until I knew he was at a work event or at home.

Her boss eventually had to drop this unnecessary policy.

Then, I would click “mark all as read” on 100 emails at a time. This resulted in the manager getting 100 emails through at the same time on his BlackBerry phone. He also received 100 notifications. After repeating this several times, he finally dropped the read receipt requirement. It felt like a minor battle had been won against him.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person shares a different strategy.

Here’s what this user does.

I always click “No,” says this person.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

The best reply to micromanaging is sending 100 notifications at once.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.