Employee Told His Manager To Take Accountability After They Ignored A Doctor’s Accommodation Letter, But HR Ambushed Him In A Meeting And Threatened To Fire Him If He Expressed Himself “Like That” Again

It’s wild how asking for accountability can suddenly turn into you being the problem.

So, what would you do if your manager ignored your medical accommodation and then blamed the computer for scheduling mistakes? Would you accept their excuse and move on? Or would you push back and tell them the company needs accountability?

In the following story, one employee chooses the latter and gets in trouble with HR for it. Here’s what happened.

So apparently saying the word ‘accountability’ while expressing your frustration to my managers about their own wrongdoing will have HR threatening to fire you. One of my managers mishandled my accommodation letter by going against my doctor’s orders and exceeding the number of days I am supposed to work. My managers are constantly messing up my coworkers’ and my schedule. Instead of taking responsibility and finding a solution to prevent further issues, they choose to blame it on the computer.

They did not treat him well during the meeting.

I expressed my frustrations concerning my own personal experience and was called to meet with someone from management. I walked in and was ambushed by the manager and an HR representative. Two against one! The person from HR spoke for most of the time and kept highlighting the part where I said accountability needed to be taken. They were condescending and outright disrespectful towards me about the whole situation. Saying things like, “Who do you think you are, telling someone to take accountability?” and “Have you ever made a mistake?”

The worst part was that they threatened to fire him.

It was just excuse after excuse, but never an apology for making the “mistake” until the very end, and at that point, it felt like my manager gave it just to end the meeting. They had me there for almost an hour, just degrading me and making me feel like I was the problem. There was a point where I just froze, and words wouldn’t come out because I was so shaken by how HR was reacting. Then, when I said that I’m not taking back anything I said, they threatened to fire me if I expressed myself “that way” again.

His coworkers tried to reassure him.

I left feeling gaslit and even more frustrated, but I realized I would’ve never come out with HR actually wanting to understand what I felt. My coworkers reassured me that HR tends to focus solely on protecting the company and not its employees. However, to this day, sometimes my mind wanders back to that day, wishing I had been recording the conversation. Has anyone gone through a similar situation, or has any feedback? It would be greatly appreciated.

Wow! He definitely should’ve recorded it!

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this HR dept.

This person gets it.

Here’s some advice.

According to this comment, the middle and upper classes don’t care about normal people.

This is so true for many people.

It’s time to reassess this whole situation.

At this point, he may be better off at another job.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.