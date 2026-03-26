Employee Was Told To Wake Up When The Store Opens To See If She Needs To Go To Work, But She Refused To Sacrifice Sleep And Said Poor Planning Wasn’t Her Problem

Work schedules should respect personal time.

The following story involves a female employee whose manager needed more workers to cover a busy morning shift.

It took a few hours before employees started coming in, so the frustrated manager made a suggestion that didn’t sit well with her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Manager is telling us we need to wake up when the store opens to see if the store needs coverage for opening shift, then we can go back to sleep We had a mix up with the schedule today. A coworker is out for a few days, and our assistant manager was in charge of finding coverage. We got coverage for yesterday, but not today. No one knew until this morning.

This employee’s manager tried to look for an available person to cover the morning shift.

My manager was alone when the store opened. Since it’s the weekend, we have more traffic than usual. My manager was desperate to find someone to cover. They called everyone, even a few emergency contacts and sent a text in the group chat asking if someone could come in.

She later came in just in time for her shift.

One of my coworkers came in an hour later to cover. I came in for my shift a few hours later, and my manager was not thrilled with the lack of planning. They asked why nobody else responded. A few of us said we didn’t see the message because we were still sleeping at the time.

The manager demanded that they wake up early to know whether the store needs more staff.

My manager said we needed to wake up when the store opens and check our phones to see if the store needs coverage. Then, we could go back to sleep. Yeah, that’s not happening. If I decide to sleep during a time I’m not scheduled, that’s on me. You can control what we do at work, but not when we’re at home.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Here’s an idea…

It’s part of the job, says this user.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Another similar thought.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If I’m not on the schedule, neither is my alarm clock.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.