Employee Who Is New To The Working World Is Happy To Work Overtime To Help Out, But When His Coworker Complains About The Schedule, He Considers Quitting

Imagine working at your first real job after graduation. If you enjoyed your job and learned it so quickly that your supervisor wanted you to work overtime to help out, would you happily work the extra hours, or would you want to make sure the overtime was distributed fairly among your coworkers?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he was happy to work overtime. Then a coworker got jealous and complained.

Now, he’s not sure he even wants to work there anymore. What should he do?

Let’s read all about it to decide.

WIBTA if I confront my colleague about our overtime schedule. This is my first job after graduation. I’m working as a assistant engineer(AE) I’ve become the favourite between the other AE. My supervisor have been giving me overtime now every weekend to help him do some maintenance which gives me double pay that day for a few months now.

But a coworker complained.

Recently, one of my co-workers send out a email to my supervisor saying that the overtime schedule is unfair as I’m getting far more days of double pay compared to the rest. My supervisor have then adjusted the schedule to be fairer for the next month. I’m upset about the changes naturally.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

This make me feel like I’m not welcome here and have make me consider quitting the job. My co-worker has been in the company for many years more than me. I do feel kinda guilty with the schedule with the balance of overtime given before too. AITA if I confront my co-worker about the email he send or should I just quit?

I don’t think he should quit just because his coworker complained. His coworker sounds annoying and jealous, but OP didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the overtime should be fairly distributed.

Another person calls OP a “drama queen.”

This person thinks they both handled the situation poorly.

Nobody thinks he should confront his coworker.

It’s up to the boss.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.