Employee’s Boss Keeps Adding QR Codes To Everything They Need To Use, But He Doesn’t Want To Use His Personal Phone Due To Safety Concerns

One of the worst things is having a boss who won’t listen to suggestions.

In this case, a man tried warning his boss that putting QR codes everywhere is not as fun and harmless as it seems. But he won’t listen.

What would you do in this situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

My boss must have just learned that he could make his own QR codes. Now we have to scan them with our own phones for all kinds of things. It started with pump inspections. Every morning I have to scan this QR code to do an inspection on the pump I’m using for the day. I fought it by just not doing it, now I use someone else’s phone. Now it’s all kinds of things. QR codes everywhere.

They have no idea this is actually a personal safety hazard.

I’ve brought up that they are kinda dangerous. Like how if a person was smart enough, they could replace one with a sticker of similar size and could have all the information from ur phone. They didn’t believe me.

It’s also unfair.

I also brought up how I shouldn’t have to use my personal phone for work stuff. They didn’t seem to care. Can I do anything here?

Let’s see what the people on Reddit had to say.

Hehehe.

Something to look into.

Someone makes another suggestion.

A fun idea!

Would this even work?

He should at least do this.

This applies to multiple situations nowadays.

This would get old fast.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.