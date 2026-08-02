Her New Neighbor Knew Far Too Much About Her—And It Was Starting To Feel Like Stalking

Some people have waaaay too much time on their hands. Other people think they are busy because they have weird hobbies.

This story made shudder. Let’s see if this story freaks you out, too.

Friendly or too far ?? I have a neighbor that I’m friendly with. We don’t know each other that well but decent enough. I can also tell she’s more of a neighborhood watch kinda person so I don’t give her personal details as she’s openly spoken about other neighbors to me.

She strikes me as a stalker. I watch too much true crime.

She seems to always be watching her camera that she faced towards my property that is high on her roof so no fence high enough would cover. Her house is about 800 feet away, so not too far but close enough . Last night I ordered food at 9:30 and she texted me and said, “I almost called the cops I thought It was an intruder.” She then texted oh I see they delivered food never mind.

This part seriously creeped me out. How do these actions affect anyone?!

She’s also insinuated a few times how she noticed I’m not home prior to this. Her sister also stalks my TikTok page viewing it 6-15 times per day .. doesn’t say hi .. doesn’t like nothing just watches it .. We also live in a quiet culdasac .. I’m a very private person and don’t feel comfortable. Am I overreacting?

Here is what folks are saying.

I suspect it’s related to a mental illness, but still no excuse.

Good idea. Don’t feed the fire.

That’s fair! Maybe I would, too.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

Maybe get one of those canopy things? I’d definitely do something.

Yep. I bet she’s talking trash. Yikes!

Resident is unsettled by the new neighbor who is more like a stalker.

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