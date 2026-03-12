Engineer And Her Husband Work In The Same Department At The Same Company, But A New Supervisor Decides To Separate Them

Imagine being hired at a company, and your spouse also gets hired at the same company. Would you be upset if you weren’t allowed to work in the same department since you’re married, or would you think that makes sense?

In this story, one woman is really upset that her husband was transferred to a job he doesn’t enjoy and that doesn’t use his degree just because they’re married.

Keep reading to see what happens when she confronts the boss about this situation.

AITA for calling my boss out on a double standard? I work as an engineer which is a heavily male dominated field. Almost all of the upper level management at my company are white males. After I had accepted a job with this company I mentioned to them that my boyfriend (now husband) was also an engineer. They told me that they would love to interview him and ended up offering him a job as well. They assured us that they would have no issues with us working in the same department.

Things were going really well until we got a new department head. Almost immediately he decided he did not want my husband and I working together so he moved my husband to another department. I was incredibly frustrated because none of the other supervisors had any issues with us working together and the new department head didn’t even observe the situation before deciding to move my husband. This wouldn’t be as big of a deal but the department my husband is now in is completely unrelated to his degree and he hates it.

I ended up going to the department head to talk about the situation. He said that he doesn’t think it is appropriate for a married couple to be working together. I pointed out that there are many other married couples within our company. Specifically, many of the male managers have their wives work as receptionists and administrative assistants for them. He insisted that this was different from those scenarios.

I got pretty frustrated at this point and snapped “you’re right. Those situations are different because the wives are working directly FOR their husbands. My husband and I are only coworkers but because I am a female engineer you see a problem with it.” My husband told me I shouldn’t have spoken to the department head like that and that it makes both of us look bad. So, AITA?

