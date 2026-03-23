Female Employee Smiles At Customers And Stays Polite When Helping Them, But She Keeps Getting Accused Of Flirting By Men And Their Wives

Working in retail often requires employees to smile and be polite.

In this narrative, a woman explained that she was simply doing her job by smiling and being polite.

But customers and coworkers kept mistaking her friendliness for flirting.

Despite repeatedly clarifying she was just being professional, the misunderstandings and harassment continued.

Let’s take a closer look!

I’m smiling because I’m paid to, not because I’m flirting with you, sir. How many times do we have to say this before idiots actually get it through their thick skulls that in America you smile to be polite? Retail workers are being paid to smile. I would not smile at these weirdos if I was just shopping. I would be running in the other direction.

This woman clarifies that smiling at male customers doesn’t mean they’re trying to flirt.

Smiling at male customers does not mean flirting. I would also like to create a worldwide PSA to the wives of these men. I don’t want to be with your husband, honey. He asked me where everything on the shopping list you gave him was. There’s no need to grab his arm and glare at me. I’m literally here to do my job.

Her job is to help customers find the things they couldn’t find.

My job is to help idiots find things since none of you clearly knows how to read the signs over every bay. Also, I’m paid to smile at customers. I am not paid to smile at male coworkers who seem to think I owe them my smile. Last I checked, I wasn’t paid to smile at guys who try to touch me inappropriately because they think I’m being flirty.

Sadly, HR doesn’t do anything about this.

And no, HR doesn’t do anything. I had to tell their manager directly. It’s always the same guys from the same department. Luckily, it always stops for a while after I tell their manager.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

I sympathize with you, says this person.

Here’s an unpleasant experience.

Indeed! Short and simple.

A customer service smile is part of the uniform… not a marriage proposal.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.