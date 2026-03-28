Grocery Store Employee Only Works Overtime When She Gets To Work In A Department Other Than The Deli, So The Deli Manager Is Mad At Her

Imagine working in a grocery store. Would you be happy to work overtime, or would you value your free time more?

In this story, one grocery store employee was occasionally okay with working overtime, as long as she didn’t have to work in the deli.

Now, she’s wondering if that makes her a jerk.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA because I only pick up overtime hours outside of my department I work retail, in a grocery store. I’ve been there about a year if it matters. There’s been some overtime available because sales are up. I only do OT if 1)I want to/need money and 2) I can pick up hours in a different department. I HATE my “home department ” I don’t like my department manager or most of the people in the department, the job is boring, and it’s just bleh.

OP explains how she usually goes about requesting overtime.

It’s not like I pick up overtime constantly just every once in a while I’ll go to the store manager and ask if they need help the next day. So usually I’ll help out in grocery and stock if I come in on my day off. If the only department they need help in is deli (my department) then I don’t come in at all and keep my day off. Well yesterday I came in and was stocking shelves. Store manager came up to me and asked if I’d mind going over to Deli, but said that it was up to me since I came in on my day off. I said “nah, I’d rather keep doing this”. He said ok and walked away.

Her boss keeps complaining.

Today I came in to work, my boss keeps making passive aggressive comments. “We’re behind today because of a call in yesterday, and even though someone was already here they couldn’t come over and help” or “yea I guess some people don’t like this department so they didn’t want to give up stocking to help out” “I thought we were all a team but apparently not”. Yes this is part of the reason I dislike her. I know it’s not my fault they’re behind, but AITA for only coming in if I don’t have to work in my department and sticking by that.

The manager said it was up to her if she wanted to work in the deli or stock shelves. She’s not in the wrong for choosing what she’d prefer to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Clearly, the manager is the problem.

This is a good suggestion.

Another person suggests talking to HR.

Exactly!

Her manager is out of line!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.