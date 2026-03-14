Group Of Customers Show Up Minutes After Closing Time, But The Manger Is Unwilling To Approve Overtime For Them

Imagine working at a retail store at closing time. What would you do if customers showed up when you were counting down the register?

In this story, one store manager is in this exact situation. He shares his usual process for closing down the store and what happens one day when the store is already closed.

Keep reading for all the details.

We closed 11 minutes ago and you’re still trying to come in? The store I work at closes at 6pm on Sundays. Around 5:50 I turn off the music, count one register down and close it and I close the gates in front of our big windows. If it’s 6pm and there’s customers inside, I’ll lock the door so new customers won’t come in. Then I let an associate open the door for the remaining customers inside when they want to leave. It takes about 15 minutes to close both registers (which is why I close one a bit earlier) and I’ll have the other one open to take purchases.

It seems like they’re on track to leave on time.

After both registers are closed I have to fill out paperwork, a deposit and do the sales for the day. If anything we get out at 6:20pm if no one is in the store, if I have a few customers left it’ll be around 6:30pm. So, today, the last customer left around 6pm ish. I started to count down the register that hadn’t been closed. And guess who comes to our thankfully locked door.

It’s not good.

A GROUP of customers. There was about 6 people in that group and they kept tanking at the door. I told them we were closed and they just looked annoyed and walked away. Then two more customers tried coming and I told them the same thing.

It sounds like he needed to vent.

I hate customers who come in last minute or freaking five minutes before closing to shop for 30 minutes and mess up our recovery. I’m so glad I’m finally a manager so I can decide when I can lock the door and stuff.

Customers really need to respect store hours. I can understand not always checking store hours ahead of time and accidentally showing up at closing time, but if you know the store is closed, just leave.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’d be better not to walk in even if you do know what you need and where to find it.

Nobody needs ice-cream at midnight.

The customer must have been pretty freaked out!

Yes, don’t expect customers to pay attention to the signs.

Some customers think store hours are just a suggestion.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.