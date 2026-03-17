Guy Looked Forward To A Vacation With His Friend Every Year, But When One Friend Wanted To Bring A Guest, The Unsavoury Truth About Her Made Him Think Twice About Attending

Some friendships are for life.

And generally, they’re kept that way – even in adulthood – through mutual desire to sustain it, and occasional, meaningful meetings.

For the friend group in this story, that meant an annual holiday in which others were also welcome.

But when one guy was uncomfortable with another friend’s guest attending, he found that his veto was ignored.

Read on to find out why he didn’t want her to come.

AITA for ruining our friends trip by making someone feel ‘unwelcome’? Every year, myself and three friends go on a trip together. We’ve always been pretty receptive to partners coming along, or other friends. Basically it’s a bit of a free for all, as long as the core four are in agreement. This year, one friend is bringing his long term girlfriend, and another is bringing someone from his work. I’ve chosen not to bring anyone this year, as I had a breakup a few months ago. But that’s unrelated.

Let’s see how this year’s trip got a little bumpy before it even started.

Our third friend, we will call him Logan, has asked to bring his partner. We will call her Sarah. Sarah has only been introduced to our group a couple of times but she’s pretty inoffensive. Not my sort of person but not someone I dread being around. However, last time we met her was at a big leaving party. A few of her friends were there, and the entire night they were cracking racist, homophobic, all around prejudiced jokes. All. Night. Long. Very loudly too, people even started looking. It was unbearable. She wasn’t the one making the jokes, but they were her friends and she was laughing along side them. I’ve always been raised that the company you keep says a lot about a person.

So this guy wasn’t too happy about Sarah being involved.

When we were planning the trip, Logan pretty much assumed he could bring Sarah along for the trip, and the others didn’t seem to care. But I made a point of saying that I wasn’t comfortable with her coming, that if she went I knew I wasn’t going to enjoy my time as much and would prefer if she didn’t come. I have friends and family who all fit the description of the people her and her friends were making terrible jokes about, and frankly I found it offensive. But Logan didn’t take it very seriously – he brushed it off but didn’t mention it further.

Let’s see where this situation went from there.

Then a few weeks later we all meet up for some drinks, Logan brings Sarah. He starts talking about the trip, how excited they were. I reiterated in front of both of them that if Sarah really wanted to go, I’d give this trip a miss, and that I wasn’t comfortable with her being there. That didn’t go down well. Logan was super mad about the whole thing and has been texting me since that I’ve made things awkward for Sarah, that she’s super upset and feels unwelcome. Even the other friends have said I shouldn’t have said anything to their faces like that, and it’s made everyone feel awkward. But I mentioned it first privately and my opinion was ignored. At this point I’m probably just going to miss the trip anyway, but was I in the wrong for standing on my principles like that? AITA?

It sucks that his friends didn’t listen when he explained that Sarah and her friends’ opinions made him uncomfortable, nor did they take seriously his concerns about her coming on the trip.

Sure, Sarah might not be like her friends, but the fact that this is the company she keeps doesn’t say good things about her.

However, it’s also understandable that everyone felt uncomfortable when he confronted the issue in front of her. Perhaps next time they’ll listen to him to begin with.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought that while it sucked, he was doing the right thing.

While others questioned his own friends’ morality too.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged him to step away from the trip altogether.

It sucks that his friends either didn’t listen or failed to understand why he was uncomfortable with Sarah’s friends’ discrimination.

Sure it might not affect them, but that doesn’t make it right – in fact, it’s even more important to stand up against if from a position of privilege.

It’s a real shame that he’s being forced out of the trip because Logan is insisting on bringing Sarah, but it’s the right thing to do.

At least someone’s got their morals in order.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.