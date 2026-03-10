He Gave His Customer Simple Instructions To Follow, But They Still Found A Way To Overcomplicate It

Technology is sneaking it’s way into places that can catch unsuspecting folks off guard.

How would you handle a tech illiterate customer? One guy recently shared his struggle with this to Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Boomers just do not listen

I try to get customers to respond to all prompts on the keypad because it just feels weird reaching over and doing stuff for them.

This was a legit conversation with a lady ~70, similar to others i’ve had with people >60.

Reddit threads usually finds older customers to be a challenge.

“If you have a phone number with us, go ahead throw it in the keypad over there, if not, hit ‘not now’ on the touch screen”.

“Oh, I don’t have a phone number with you guys”.

“No problem, go ahead hit ‘not now’ on the touch screen for me”.

Seems simple enough.

“I’m paying with cash”.

“Yeah, if you could just hit ‘not now’ on the touch screen for me”.

“What? where?”

This certainly couldn’t have been her first time encountering this?

“On the touch screen? If you could just hit not now for me that’d be great”.

“I don’t know why it’s so much work just to pay with some cash nowadays”.

Lady you had to hit one button.

While these interactions can be frustrating for employees, many customers share this sentiment. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

Unsurprisingly, many customer service folks could relate.



Though some fellow boomers clapped back.



But people from other industries also concurred.



One person shared a reasonable perspective.



And ultimately, more nuance was found.



The tech boom is coming for us all one way or another.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.