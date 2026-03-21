He Has A Gambling Problem, Which Leads To Money Problems, So He Asked His New Brother-In-Law To Borrow Money At His Wedding

If you are having money problems, it can be ok to ask family for help, as long as you are doing it for a good reason and at the right time.

The guy in this story had money problems because he has been gambling too much, and then he decided to ask his sister’s new husband if he could borrow money at their wedding reception.

Now, he thinks his sister was out of line for yelling at him at the reception, and the rest of the family was wrong for taking her side.

AITA for asking to borrow money at my sister’s wedding? So, to explain what happened, I have to first give some context.

It happens, most people go through financial trouble at some point in their life.

Recently I’ve had some very bad luck financially, and things have generally been on the downturn for me. A few months ago when things were very rough I had reached out to several of my family members asking for money, and they all turned me down.

This changes everything, they don’t want to enable him.

I’ll be the first to admit that I have a small problem with gambling, but I 100% believe that helping family should be a top priority, so I was quite upset when they turned me away. At this point I pretty much cut off contact with my family for a while, until my sister had her wedding recently.

Good, trying to reconnect with family is important.

I decided that the moment was too important to miss so I ended up going. We had a really good time for the most part and everything went really smoothly, until later in the evening when I casually mentioned to her fiancé that I was in a tight spot and very much needed to borrow some money.

He likely didn’t know how to say no. And of course he told his new wife.

Her fiancé is a really nice guy and seemed to get what I was saying, so he told me that he could probably help out. I thought this was great, but apparently he said something to my sister about this and she basically went ballistic at me.

It is unfortunate that a scene was made, but I get it.

She told her fiancé that he was not allowed to give me money, and she spent some time loudly yelling at me that I was being inappropriate. There were some tears and at one point she literally accused me of trying to “ruin her wedding”. This was all in front of a few people, which I found quite embarrassing.

This person seems clueless about how inappropriate this was.

I do feel a bit bad for acting as the catalyst for this whole situation to take place, but I honestly think it was mostly my sister’s fault for making such a scene and disrupting the mood of the event. I was pretty lowkey about approaching her fiancé because I didn’t want to draw attention to what I was doing, but I feel she ended up blowing it out of proportion.

Of course the family took her side.

The rest of the family took her side (which really annoyed me), so I haven’t really spoken to them since the day of the wedding. Feel I am not TA but would be interested to hear anyone else’s perspective. AITA?

Yes. In every way he was out of line. He needs to get his gambling problem under control and apologize to the family (especially his sister) for being so tacky at her wedding.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Good question from this commenter.

He wasn’t likely discreet at all.

Yup, he is a serious addict.

He was so beyond out of line.

Yup, he needs to get help.

He ruined his sister’s wedding just so he could try to get some money to place a bet.

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