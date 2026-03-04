He Was Just Trying To Follow The Rules Of The Classroom, But She Turned The Student Body Against Him

It doesn’t take much to get a target on your back in high school.

What would you do if your classmates started turning against you for an honest mistake? One kid recently sought validation about this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for refusing to swap exam seats with a classmate?

I (17M) had a big mock exam last week at school.

Seating was assigned alphabetically, and I ended up near the front in a quiet spot, which I prefer because I get distracted easily.

Right before the exam started, a classmate (17F) asked me to swap seats with her because she wanted to sit next to her friend.

She said she “focuses better” near people she knows.

The seat she wanted me to move to was near the back, right next to a group that talks a lot.

I told her I’d rather not because I chose to revise with the assumption I’d be in a quieter area, and I didn’t want to risk doing worse on an important exam.

She rolled her eyes and said I was being dramatic because “it’s just a seat.”

A teacher overheard and said seating was assigned and shouldn’t be changed anyway, so we stayed where we were.

After the exam, she told a few people I made a big deal over nothing and could’ve just been nice for two hours.

I feel like I’m not responsible for someone else’s preferred setup, especially when it could affect my grade.

But now a couple of classmates are saying I could’ve just helped her out.

High school can feel like life or death.

