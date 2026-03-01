Her Husband Is Trying His Best At Being A New Parent, But She Feels Like He Keeps Falling Short

Tensions can et high once a new little human is introduced into the household.

WIBTA if I tell my husband to stop cooking me breakfast?

I am a stay at home mom to a 1 year old child.

I often end up having protein coffee and a protein bar for breakfast because I need something fast before my Velcro baby becomes little miss clingy.

Occasionally when my husband has a remote day he will make us breakfast.

But multiple times when he’s made me eggs, the eggs aren’t fully cooked.

I don’t have an issue with a sunny side up egg with a running yolk, but I’m talking omelet or scrambled eggs not fully cooked.

I can’t stomach it.

I told him last time he made breakfast because I don’t like wasting food, but I can’t manage to eat it.

He did it again this morning and I’m staring down at a runny omelet.

WIBTA to tell my husband that though I appreciate him trying to make sure I get food in my stomach, if he doesn’t cook my eggs properly, I’d just rather he not at all?

