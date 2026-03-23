Her Parents Were Happy To Help Watch Their Granddaughter, But They Frequently Got High, So Mom Didn’t Want Them Alone With The Child

When you have a young child, it is great if your parents can help with babysitting and providing care.

What would you do if your parents were happy to help with your child, but they were not very responsible and were frequently high, so you didn’t want them alone with your kid?

That is the situation that the mom in this story is in, and when she told her parents that they couldn’t be alone with the kids, they got very upset.

AITA for telling my parents I don’t trust them to look after my daughter? Both of my parents have been on an extended visit.

That is great when family can help to watch children.

I also have an 18 month old daughter which they want to help look after, which sounded cool at first, but here’s the catch, every morning and throughout the day, they both get completely stoned and are, what I would consider, WAY too careless with my daughter. From today alone:

I would not want these people watching my kids.

Dad took my daughter downstairs to play, then stopped paying attention and she climbed up the stairs all by herself. We have baby gates on both ends of the steps, so, the gate was left open and she was ignored long enough to make it up 2 flights of steps.

Mom decided she wanted to cook on the stove and was completely oblivious to my daughter reaching up to the stovetop almost grabbing a hot pan. Luckily I was there and hollered at her before she could.

This is clearly the grandparent’s fault.

Mom was holding my daughter and tried to pass her to my dad, and “something” happened where my daughter kicked over a cup of coffee onto my wife’s Nintendo switch, completely bricking it. They both refused any responsibility and tried to blame the 18 month year old. Their completely baked indifference about ruining my wife’s Switch literally brought her to tears, but that could also be the hormones from her being 7 months pregnant.

When they went to the down stairs living room, they left the baby gate open, luckily I was paying attention when she swung it open, and stopped her from trying to fall down the steps.

Good, she needs to step in and protect her child.

I finally said something just now to my mom about it, when my wife went to the store. I was calm, but very matter of fact and direct. She got super defensive. I tried my absolutely hardest to be chill and not be accusatory, but can tell I still hurt her feelings.

This is a very reasonable request.

I just want my parents to not smoke so much when she’s supposed to be caring after my daughter. I don’t feel like this is an unreasonable demand. AITA?

Sadly, not all grandparents are fit to help raise their grandchildren, and it is important to protect the kids.

Let’s see what the top commenters have to say about this situation.

Yeah, this is an easy one.

They have shown repeatedly that they can’t be safe.

Their feelings aren’t important here.

He is doing the right thing.

There is no other option.

These grandparents should be kept away from their grandchild.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.