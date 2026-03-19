His Customer Thought They Were Too Important To Have Tech Issues, But This Representative Put Them In Their Place

Some people just think “no” applies to everyone except for them.

How would you handle a customer that demanded special treatment? One guy recently told Reddit how exactly he shut a situation like this down. Here’s what happened.

First call of the day…

Caller: When I try to log in I’m getting: “We are unable to log you in because of an issue with single sign on…”

Me: Yes, it looks like your ID was just provisioned yesterday.

It probably still needs a beat.

When a new user is created, it can take up to 3 business days for the ID to be accessible.

Caller: I really need access today though.

Understandable, but Customer Service probably can’t fix that.

Me: I definitely understand, but I’m afraid we don’t have a way to speed that process up.

The reason for the delay is that the various computer systems that feed into APEX (our main hub) have to also authenticate and as each one works that can be a multi day process.

Technology still has its downfalls.

Caller: So, you telling me if the CEO wanted to speed this up he couldn’t.

Me: No, I don’t think the CEO has a background in IT.

Caller: *Disconnects*

Something tells me this caller wasn’t the CEO. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in about this one.

The comments were immediately baffled on the original poster’s behalf.



Others tried to rationalize the craziness.



One person could relate to the scenario all too well.



But another shared their life hack to situations like this.



Technology issues don’t discriminate.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.