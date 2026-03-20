HOA Has A Rule That You Can’t Do Home Renovations On The Weekend, But One Homeowner Thinks An Emergency Situation Should Be An Exception

If you owned your own home and wanted to do some renovations, when would you be most likely to do those projects, on the weekend or during the week?

Most people would probably choose the weekend, but the HOA in this story made a rule that their homeowners can’t do any renovations on the weekend.

When one homeowner has an emergency situation and no time to handle it during the week, he thinks the HOA should make an exception, but the HOA disagrees.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for ticking off my HOA? They don’t allow home renovations during the weekend My HOA a few weeks ago decided that they will not be allowing home renovations during the weekends. They never gave a sensible reason other than people want to enjoy the weekends without noise or something. Kind of ridiculous if you ask me. Well last Thursday a tree fell onto my shed, crushing it and also destroying my gutters. I don’t have time on weekdays, it was going to take me and my wife quite a while to fix it. She can’t do it alone, so we waited until Saturday morning. We were both too busy with work, and I was out of town until saturday morning so we did it then. To me this didn’t even seem as a renovation, these are emergency repairs.

The HOA disagreed.

Well we spend about 6 hours and we fix the shed, gutters, replace some shingles, and have someone remove the tree and take the wood away. Well, the HOA is not happy. They sent me a letter saying I need to pay a fine for violating the CCR. I am 100% sure that’s illegal, and they can’t do this. I ignored it.

The HOA won’t leave him alone.

They then came and visited me, and explained to me I’d need to pay a few hundred dollar fine, that this was a violation of the CCR and bla bla bla. I told them “what I did was not wrong, I had a serious problem, I had to fix it and was only available on the weekend, now leave me alone and do not ever talk to me ever again about this” and I shut the door. He comes back with more HOA members and they basically say the same stuff again and I am getting more and more agitated and I said “as I told you before, I did nothing wrong so KINDLY BACK OFF” and slammed the door. I have been getting more letters saying they wont condone or tolerate my “aggressive” behavior. Freaking ridiculous.

That HOA rule seems ridiculous, and in this case, I agree with OP that they had an emergency situation. It’s not like they were renovating their kitchen.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks he needs to talk to the HOA about it.

Another person suggests talking to a lawyer.

I wouldn’t want to live in an HOA either.

But this person is on the HOA’s side.

Some repairs can’t wait.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.