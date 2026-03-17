HOA Resident Is Charged A Hefty Fine For A Minor Offense, So They Hide A Sound Machine In The Elevator

Imagine living in an HOA, and they charge you an unreasonably large fine for a minor offense. Would you pay it, fight it, or get revenge?

In this story, one person is in this situation and decides to get revenge in the most annoying way possible!

Keep reading for all the details.

I keep installing little sound machines in my buildings elevator so my HOA has to have someone come out and look at it So a few years ago my HOA fined me $1500 dollars for bringing a piece of wood down in the elevator from my unit. Apparently I was supposed to magically transport it from the 16th floor.

Time to annoy the HOA!

Since then I’ve been installing little sound emitters in the elevators that emit one consistent really loud beep 25 seconds after motion is detected. The HOA has now spent way over the amount they fined me trying to figure out what is making the beeping noises. It’s so great. I hope they go bankrupt trying to figure it out.

How did the HOA expect the homeowner to get the wood downstairs? That seems like a pretty excessive fine!

I wonder how long the revenge will continue until they figure out where the beeping is coming from.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Maybe it’s because the noisemaker is so small?

This is a good point.

There was probably another elevator.

While it’s funny, it’s definitely not the most well thought out revenge plan.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.