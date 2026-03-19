Homeowners Complain To The HOA About Excessive Noise From The Next Door Neighbors, But The Neighbors Retaliate By Accusing The Couple Of Being Violent

Imagine living next to neighbors who have a drum kit in their garage. If they started playing the drums late at night, would you complain or use ear plugs?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they complain. When that doesn’t work out, they decide to accept the noise, but the situation is far from over. The neighbors’ behavior is a little concerning.

Let’s read all about it.

Noisy neighbor tried to take a restraining order out against my husband and I for complaining Troubles started in August when my husband and I complained about excessive noise from neighbor to HOA and noise complaint hotline. Background: In August the neighbor moved his drum kit to his garage and was playing 3 times a day between 10-30 minutes with the garage door open. One evening my husband spoke to the neighbor face-to-face and asked him to not play late at night, to which the neighbor agreed but that didn’t last long as a day or two later he was playing again, and multiple times throughout the day. We work from home and he starts at 8 am and doesn’t stop until 9 pm.

Now, the neighbor is trying to retaliate.

The complaint was dismissed by both HOA and county. My husband and I said, “oh well” and gave up. Well, last week after things were settled the neighbor filed a restraining order that was denied but included a false complaint and written false evidence that my husband is violent towards me (it goes into detail with a false timeline and he states that my husband is unhinged). Also, mentioned in the order that his family is concerned for their safety.

The neighbor is actually the aggressive one.

We are a very passive couple, who do not believe in owning firearms or physical violence against another. The neighbor owns firearms and has decals on his truck of ak-47s. He is also a meathead and a huge buff dude who is constantly yelling and usually under the influence of something ( we see and smell the smoking ) (no hate towards anyone who partakes). In the past couple years of living next to these people we have let a lot of things slide. Their dog has damaged our fence and entered our yard, and they have driven their vehicle in our front yard creating ruts. We’ve reached out to the owners of the home that they rent and have never gotten a response back.

They feel pretty worried about their safety.

Our neighbor across from these people have seen the husband holding a firearm in his truck. We genuinely fear our safety as a result of the neighbors’ false claims. We are documenting everything but feel helpless, especially since the noisy neighbors complained on a social media post and two HOA board members told them to continue the noise.

Yikes! Considering this couple let it go when the HOA ignored the noise complaint, it’s crazy that the neighbor is trying to turn the situation around on them. I’d be kinda freaked out too.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It is surprising that the HOA isn’t more helpful.

They definitely need cameras!

This is a good idea.

Here’s another good suggestion.

They definitely need a restraining order.

I hope they get evicted.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.