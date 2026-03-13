Homeowner’s Neighbor Refused To Redirect A Blinding Security Light, So When The HOA Refused To Help, The Homeowner Planted Fast Growing Bamboo That Eventually Took Over The Entire Yard

You can ignore a lot of things in life, but a floodlight pointed directly at your bedroom window is not one of them.

So when one homeowner’s backyard oasis was flooded nightly by his neighbor’s blinding security light, he decided to fight back.

That’s when a little landscaping project turned into long-term leafy revenge.

I planted Bamboo that overrun my neighbors property over a security light About 4 years ago, I used to live in a nice HOA in a small town in TX and enjoyed having only one neighbor over my backyard fence. The plot was about 2 acres, and the other side of the backyard butted up to a hay field. The stars were beautiful at night because of virtually no light pollution…

Until the neighbor decided to install an incredibly bright security light over their back porch aimed right at my back patio and bedroom windows. I tried to ignore it at first and put shades in the bedroom, but out on the patio it was like having a bright LED headlight in your face all night.

The homeowner decided to enlist the HOA’s help in clawing back some of their peace, but they were ultimately no help.

I consulted the HOA about adding a privacy addition to my fence to increase its height, and they said no because it’s already at the 8′ max allowed height. They said there was nothing in the bylaws or whatever about bright lights, so there was nothing they could do.

Diplomacy: So I hated for this to be the thing where we finally had a formal greeting after 3 years of back porch waves, but I walked over and rang the doorbell with $20. I politely explained how the light was causing the aforementioned nuisance and asked if there was any way I could convince him to point the light down or in a different direction. I even offered to buy him a case of beer (the $20) out of goodwill and even a new motion-sensing light.

He seemed nice and agreed to point it down… but after waiting a month, nothing changed. I went back to have another polite conversation, and he said he had changed his mind and was going to leave it on every night and leave it pointed as-is.

Petty Revenge: Needless to say, I was a bit upset diplomacy failed and started figuring out how to win. If the military taught me anything, there’s always a way to adapt and overcome.

So I started researching fast-growing plants to create big privacy walls and reading through the HOA bylaws and city/state ordinances about what I could or couldn’t plant and if there were any repercussions for encroachment across the property line.

I quickly discovered running bamboo, despite being very invasive, would grow super fast to make the neighbor’s house and light disappear from view. There was nothing on the HOA/state/city books to prevent me from planting it or cause legal recourse if it spread and grew on his side of the fence. The only thing he could do is cut anything that grew on his side of the line.

So I pulled the trigger and planted a bunch of Golden Bamboo, which grows and spreads crazy fast in TX and grows up to 20′ tall. I didn’t care if it took over the fence line because his house is 15′ from the fence while mine was 50 yards away. So I planted a bunch right against the fence and only put root barrier on my side to prevent it from spreading into my yard.

Within 6 months, his house and light were gone from view, replaced by a pretty bamboo jungle row at the edge of my yard. Within 1 year, he complained it was growing into his yard via mailed letters. They went right into the trash with no response.

He rang my doorbell once, and I looked at him through the window but just didn’t answer the door. I unexpectedly sold the house and moved 2 years after planting for a career opportunity. It’s been 2 years since I sold, and I just checked the property on Google Earth, and his entire backyard is bamboo.

He wouldn’t adjust the spotlight, so the backyard turned into a jungle.

Nature always wins in the end.

