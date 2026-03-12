Customer Wanted To Update His Family’s Insurance Details, But He Wouldn’t Listen And Kept Yelling At The Representative

Imagine working in a call center for an insurance company. What would you do if you were happily helping a customer, but the customer insisted there was a problem when there really wasn’t?

In this story, one employee is in that exact situation.

Check out the full story.

How dare you not charge me for my daughter! Just to set some background information, the insurance company I work for does not charge you for drivers with a learners permit. They still have to show on your policy and we will ask for that information if you call, but they will be covered at no cost as long as its just a learners.

When it comes to updating this information honestly we are pretty lax. If you call us and it comes up we need to update it and in some states we might get a heads up from the DMV, but other than that, if you do not update it, we might find out YEARS after the fact and will not do charge backs or void coverage or anything like that. I regularly have people call that their child got a regular license a YEAR ago and are just now calling to update. Good for them!

UH OH…

The surcharge is for drivers that have less than 3 years of experience so they’ve effectively avoided paying a third of the high premium and since it gradually does down as well they also managed to avoid the worst part of the surcharge. With all this laid out, I got a call today, caller is f u r i o u s that he just now found out that his daughter is “not being covered by his policy” according to him. I get his information and pull up his policy and she is right there on the first page of the policy listed so I just tell him that yes, she is covered and has been covered. Now I did notice that she showed on his policy as having a learners permit and asked him if that’s still correct to which the tells me (after giving me grief for 5 minutes) she’s had a regular license for about 2 years and a half.

He was not expecting…

So I just tell him ok no biggie give me your daughters license number and we’ll get this updated for you right away and again, no lapse of coverage since this dude is under the false impression that due to the out of date license his daughter had zero coverage this whole time she was driving his car. I don’t know if he just didn’t listen to me or just had this whole BS play out in his head before he called but he starts going off like I didn’t just tell him that there is no lapse of coverage even if the license was out of date. I even told him that the surcharge applies for 3 years but since its been over 2 years he’s only going to get the tail end of the surcharge.

Things escalated pretty fast!

Every. Single. Question I asked him to get this fixed for him had some smart rude come back like “hey we have students discounts is your daughter away from home over 100 miles away? (this is an extra discount mostly for colleges students but she showed as a student so I have to ask this) to which he loses it again and says “she’s a high school student dude are you paying attention?!”. This whole time I am bracing for what this dude is going to say the second the premium populates on my end since she’s still considered a young operator for another 8 months or so and he went ahead and put her on the newest vehicle on the policy (2024 Chrysler). And again the entire time we’re going through this change which should take 5 minutes this dude is fighting me for every goddamned answer.

That’s INSANE!

FINALLY we’re at the premium page and yep, premium increased by $1100 over 6 months. Now I am not saying he should be happy about this increase but for the past 45 minutes this dude has been giving me crap about how does our company not coordinate with the DMV to update the license and how ridiculous this all is (he is still saying his daughter was not covered even after telling him that this is not correct for 45 minutes). But you would THINK he would expect to be paying for his daughter at the end of this call. Call escalates to escalations team after correcting this information since dude insisted on a manager even after fixing the policy and to quote the escalations team person, “So you fixed the license? Why is the call escalating then?” To which I said “because he said so, I am assuming he wants to complain at you too about his non-existing lapse”.

YIKES! That sounds like a problematic customer!

Why would the customer not do their own research?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Exactly! This user thinks it is insane that people don’t update such important information.

This user thinks people have weird expectations from insurance companies.

This user also has an insurance company with a similar policy.

This user thinks these jobs can get really depressing.

This user also gets a lot of customers like these!

Talk about a frustrating phone call!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.