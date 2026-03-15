Incompetent Manager Got All The PC Boxes Thrown Away Because He Wanted More Space, And Now He’s Mad At The IT Department Because The Computers Don’t Work Anymore

One would expect a manager to have basic knowledge but turns out, this company had the most incompetent manager!

Check out how he ruined their whole computing system.

Ticket: Can you remove these ugly box things from under our desks? I received a ticket from a company we provide IT infrastructure and support to. The company is a marketing company with specific requirements and budget so there was no going away from tower PCs. One day I received a ticket from their department manager asking me to remove the ugly boxes as they don’t need them.

He knew he had to do something about the situation!

I decided to call and explain about the boxes… Me | DM: Department Manager | DM’s Boss Me (On the Phone): Hello IT Support, Me speaking DM: O good you’re calling to arrange collection, I would like the boxes collected in precisely one hour as we are going to a conference later. We were talking about disconnecting about 40 PCs!

UH OH…

Me: No, I’m not calling to schedule a meeting but to explain that if we remove these boxes you won’t be able to use the computers DM: Do you think I’m Stupid? Me: No, I’m just explaining that you won’t be able to use your computer without the computer being connected to the screen DM: What are you talking about? I don’t look under my table to use the computer. Look you obviously don’t know what you’re talking about, I want to talk to someone who knows about IT. O I also want your first name and surname so that I can make a complaint! Me: My name is Me, I’m not giving you my surname for data protection and I do know what I’m talking about. Trust me, if you remove the actual computer, the box you are referring to you won’t be able to use the computer.

That’s INSANE!

DM: Watch the Space! Slams the phone down! I closed the job documenting everything. A week’s gone by and we get an Emergency call-out, stating that none of their computers are working. We arrived to find all the computer towers have been cut free from their cages and removed. Me: What happened to all the towers? DM: I told you to watch the space, I got a professional team to remove the boxes! See it is possible! Me: No I don’t see, now you can’t use the computers!

The client was acting so dumb!

DM: What a lot of nonsense, just get the internet working so that we can use the computers again! Me: No, what happened to the computers? DM: Are you stupid or something? They’re here! referring to the monitors Me: Ok, ok what happened to the boxes? DM: They took them to the skip

They caused a huge loss!

Me: Right you are telling me that you threw away leased computers which are worth £1300 each? I want to speak to your boss Now! DM: He’s in a meeting Me: Get him now! This is very serious DM: Ok DM’s Boss: First you refuse to do your job and now you pull me out of a meeting? Where are all the computers by the way? Me: DM threw them away and we need to get them back now as they had sensitive data on them.

That sounds troublesome!

DM’s Boss: Where are the computers? DM: You mean the boxes? DM’s Boss: YES!!! DM: they are heading to the skip We drove to the skip but there was no record of these computers being brought in. Two weeks later the company suffered data breach which along with the damage bill caused the company to go into administration

YIKES! That’s a lot of trouble!

Why wouldn’t this manager know something so basic?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants to know if they knew about other essential parts.

This user knows IT is really important!

This user thinks this is insane!

This user thinks it is insane that this person didn’t know what PC’s are!

This user wants to know why anybody in the department didn’t try explaining the manager.

Somebody here is really incompetent!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.