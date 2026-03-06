‘Is your hair greasy, Abby?’ – A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

All family dynamics are unique…and some of them can appear downright ugly to outsiders.

A woman named Abby posted a video on TikTok of her talking to her mom through a doorbell camera, and it gave viewers a glimpse into the complicated relationship they have.

The video shows Abby talking to her mother through a doorbell camera.

Her mom asked, “Is your hair greasy, Abby?”

Abby answered, “No.”

Her mother then said, “No makeup today?”

Abby replied, “No, I can’t today. I can’t.”

The woman’s mom then said, “Alright, well, you have a good day.”

Abby said, “Thanks.”

Her mom then said, “Is your hair greasy? That’s great, it looks…Really, Abby? Goodbye.”

In the video’s text overlay, Abby wrote, “POV: You grew up with a mom who let you know you look like trash.”

Abby posted a follow-up video and and told viewers, “I understand that this video can kind of be perceived in a bad way. My mom is just giving me constructive criticism and feedback.”

Well, at least she has a sense of humor about it.

