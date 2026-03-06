March 6, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘Is your hair greasy, Abby?’ – A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

woman by a door

TikTok/@abby_giunta

All family dynamics are unique…and some of them can appear downright ugly to outsiders.

A woman named Abby posted a video on TikTok of her talking to her mom through a doorbell camera, and it gave viewers a glimpse into the complicated relationship they have.

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.18.14 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

The video shows Abby talking to her mother through a doorbell camera.

Her mom asked, “Is your hair greasy, Abby?”

Abby answered, “No.”

Her mother then said, “No makeup today?”

Abby replied, “No, I can’t today. I can’t.”

The woman’s mom then said, “Alright, well, you have a good day.”

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.18.29 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

Abby said, “Thanks.”

Her mom then said, “Is your hair greasy? That’s great, it looks…Really, Abby? Goodbye.”

In the video’s text overlay, Abby wrote, “POV: You grew up with a mom who let you know you look like trash.”

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.18.43 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

Check out the video.

@abby_giunta

She will let you KNOW when you look like shit…@Sandy Lloyd Giunta also why is my collar like that??? – #relateable #mymom #mom #momjokes #outtakes

♬ original sound – ★bby

Abby posted a follow-up video and and told viewers, “I understand that this video can kind of be perceived in a bad way. My mom is just giving me constructive criticism and feedback.”

Check out what else she had to say.

@abby_giunta

Replying to @MJ💌

♬ original sound – ★bby

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer has an idea.

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.22.15 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.22.33 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

And this individual chimed in.

Screen Shot 2026 03 05 at 10.22.48 PM Is your hair greasy, Abby? A Woman Showed How Her Mom Talks To Her Through A Doorbell Camera

Well, at least she has a sense of humor about it.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter