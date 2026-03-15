Landlord Asks Customer At Pub To Move Because There’s A Problem With The Pipes, But The Customer Refuses

Imagine being at a pub drinking beer when the owner of the building comes in and tells you to move because there’s a plumbing issue, and you’re in the way.

Would you insist that you’re a paying customer and shouldn’t have to move, or would you move?

In this story, one customer is in this situation and does not want to move. Let’s read all about it from the perspective of another customer at the pub.

Move out of my seat Happened about half an hour ago place is craft beer pub in England In a pub and we’re sitting on a long leather covered bench, holds at least 8 people, so we’re all sipping our drinks. I like Grumpy John’s cider, fron a local orchard.

There was a big problem.

So the landlord goes oh sorry I have an issue with the pipes over your head could you move, please? Of course, except Bloodytwat….no I’ve paid for my beer I can sit here Seriously the whole pub just stopped and shook their head…so I’m nearest to the Bloodytwat….ok mate do you want to swap seats? YES! Really loudly, several of us old people held our ears….so I moved

He should’ve moved.

Landlord: “are you ok there Bloodytwat?” of course he was he paid for his drink he’s going to drink it where he wants Landlord did what he needed to do, it wasn’t even a drip it was a proper tap on full on to his head! I wet myself laughing, fair play to him he sat under it for a few minutes.

He was warned! If there’s a problem with pipes over your head, it’s a good idea to move!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has no idea how this is malicious compliance.

But this person understands perfectly.

The guy was apparently too drunk.

Another person praises the landlord.

Same!

Moving would’ve been wise.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.