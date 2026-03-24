Man Canceled His Plans With A Friend Last Minute, But When Another Friend Invited Him To Hang Out That Same Evening, He Said Yes

What would you do if someone who canceled plans with you hung out with someone else at the same time they were supposed to be hanging out with you?

Would you be upset or understanding?

In this case, a man is wondering if he was in the wrong for cancelling plans with a male friend and then deciding to go out with a female friend.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for cancelling plans with my friend and then being seen out with someone else? I (24M) had plans to hang out with a friend of mine (21M) recently. Later that evening, I informed him in advance and texted him “hangout cancelled” to let him know I wasn’t going to make it. A bit later, I ended up going out with another friend (20F). It wasn’t something I planned in advance when I cancelled, but I get how it might look from the outside.

The issue is that my original friend earlier ended up seeing me out with that friend around the same time we were supposed to hang out.

His friend got the message.

Since then he’s been acting weird (he lives close to me). From his perspective, it probably looks like I cancelled on him just to hang out with someone else instead. That honestly wasn’t my intention. I did cancel ahead of time rather than ghosting. Now I’m wondering how I should proceed. AITA?

He basically came across as someone who doesn’t care about his friend.

What did Reddit think?

Exactly.

It’s not that hard.

It’s all about respect.

Another reader chimes in.

Simple like that.

He sounds like he doesn’t care.

Not everyone you’re friendly with is meant to be in your life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.